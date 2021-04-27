Chris Hussey’s free-kick seals Cheltenham’s promotion to League One

Chris Hussey’s stunning free-kick secured the point Cheltenham required to make sure of automatic promotion to League One with a 1-1 draw against Carlisle.

The Robins had to hit back from a goal down against the Cumbrians, who needed a win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

They took the lead in the 34th minute when Callum Guy’s pinpoint cross was headed into the top right corner by Joshua Kayode for his eighth of the season.

Cheltenham failed to test goalkeeper Magnus Norman in the first half and Michael Duff responded by sending on Alfie May in place of George Lloyd at the break.

The leveller came after Reading loanee Sam Smith was fouled by Nick Anderson on the edge of the box in the 56th minute.

Hussey dispatched the set-piece expertly for his first goal of the season and it was enough to book a return to the third tier after a 12-year absence.

Cheltenham nearly won it through Matty Blair, whose low shot was well saved by Norman in the 78th minute, but Kayode saw another header crash against the bar late on for Carlisle as it finished all square.