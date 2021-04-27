Strong first half show eases Stockport to victory at King’s Lynn

Stockport kept their promotion hopes alive with a 4-0 win at National League strugglers King’s Lynn – with all four goals coming in the first half.

The fourth-placed visitors secured a ninth victory in a 13-match unbeaten run at the expense of the third-bottom Linnets.

Paddy Madden headed in a ninth-minute opener, before Michael Gash’s own goal doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes later.

Harry Cardwell, with one goal in his previous six games, then struck twice in the final eight minutes to complete a miserable half for the home side.

Stockport’s John Rooney saw his second-half penalty saved by Theo Richardson.