Jake Hyde hurts former club Woking and keeps Halifax in the play-off equation

Jake Hyde claimed a second-half winner against former club Woking as Halifax tightened their grip on a Vanarama National League play-off place with a 1-0 success.

Striker Hyde, who left the Cards last summer, poked his 10th goal of the season past visiting goalkeeper Craig Ross with 16 minutes remaining after latching on to Luke Summerfield’s pass.

The narrow win means the Shaymen stay fifth in the table, five points clear of eighth place.

Struggling Woking, whose winless run stretched to eight league games, saw Sam Dalby’s first-half strike ruled out for offside after Ben Gerring’s initial effort was saved.