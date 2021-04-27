Substitute Kane Hemmings nets brace in Burton’s comfortable win over Fleetwood

Burton produced a devastating attacking show to run out 5-2 winners over Fleetwood in an open and entertaining encounter at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton hit the front in the 35th minute with a superb finish from Lucas Akins from 22 yards. Terry Taylor harried Sam Finley with the high press and the ball broke nicely for Akins to size up a curling effort that gave Alex Cairns no chance.

Joe Powell made it 2-0 with a stunning free-kick four minutes later. The midfielder was brought down just outside the box and he fired in the resulting free-kick, which hit both posts before ending up in the net.

Finley finished a swift counter-attack instigated by Kyle Vassell to half the arrears just after the hour mark but Tom Hamer drove home Jonny Smith’s lay-off to restore Albion’s two-goal lead.

Substitute Kane Hemmings raced in from the touchline to fire home with five minutes remaining before Jordan Rossiter grabbed a consolation for Town, converting from a stoppage-time corner.

There was still time for Hemmings to add his second, picking up the ball from Sean Clare to fire home with the last kick of the game.