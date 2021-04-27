Grimsby relegated as Exeter hit back to win

Exeter staged a rousing comeback to keep their play-off hopes alive and relegate Grimsby from Sky Bet League Two with a pulsating 3-2 win.

It took 20 minutes before the first real chance, with Exeter’s Ben Seymour heading goalwards from Josh Key’s cross, but goalkeeper James McKeown was equal to it and palmed the ball over the crossbar.

Robbie Willmott then skied an effort for Exeter before Randell Williams’ trickery and superb low cross led to Luke Waterfall putting the ball into his own net in the 33rd minute.

Grimsby drew level in the 42nd minute when Lewis Page brought down Harry Clifton in the penalty area and Lenell John-Lewis made no mistake from 12 yards.

The plucky Mariners went in front just before the hour when Jay Matete’s 20-yard shot beat Jokull Andresson at his near post, but Matete was then sent off for a reckless challenge on Archie Collins three minutes later.

Exeter drew level in the 84th minute when substitute Alex Fisher scrambled home from a corner.

Fisher then headed a great chance wide before Ryan Bowman powered a superb header into the top corner from Pierce Sweeney’s cross to seal the win for Exeter and send the Mariners down.

As tempers frayed at full-time, Grimsby’s assistant manager Chris Doig was sent off for abusing the referee.