Brechin keep slim League Two survival hopes alive with victory over Cowdenbeath

Brechin kept their slim hopes of dragging themselves off the bottom of Scottish League Two alive with a 2-0 victory at nearest rivals Cowdenbeath.

The visitors are still eight points adrift with three matches to go and remain most likely to be involved in any potential relegation play-off but goals from Chris McKee and Bobby Barr early in each half kept them alive.

Champions Queen’s Park returned to winning ways after two matches without victory with a 2-1 triumph over Stirling as two goals Salim Kouider-Aissa put them in control before a late response from the hosts’ Sean Heaver.

Elgin moved to within two points of fourth-placed Stranraer after racing into a 4-0 lead inside 19 minutes thanks to goals from Aidan Sopel, Kane Hester (two) and Brian Cameron.

Cameron Elliott pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute for Stranraer but the sending off of Ruari Paton for a second bookable offence ended any hopes of a comeback.

Stenhousemuir’s David Hopkirk scored an 82nd-minute equaliser to cancel out Tony Wallace’s opener five minutes after half-time for Annan Athletic as the spoils were shared.