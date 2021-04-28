Police investigating racist abuse sent to Blackpool midfielder Grant Ward

Blackpool have offered Grant Ward their full support after the midfielder was subjected to “abhorrent racist abuse” on social media.

The former Tottenham trainee Ward was sent the abuse on Instagram after helping his side to a 1-0 League One victory at Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

A statement from Blackpool on Wednesday read: “Blackpool Football Club is appalled by the abhorrent, racist abuse received by Grant Ward following the team’s fixture at Sunderland last night.

“The contents of the message, on his Instagram account, have since been reported to the social media platform and are now being investigated by the police.

“Grant has the club’s full and unwavering support in this matter, as we continue to collectively take a stand in the fight against racism and online hatred. Enough is enough.”

The abuse occurs ahead of this weekend’s social media boycott, which will see a coalition of English football’s largest governing bodies go silent between 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm on Monday night in response to a rise in racist abuse directed at players and other individuals within the game.

Sunderland said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account: “We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Grant Ward following our match against Blackpool.

“We will work closely with the police and football authorities to ensure those responsible are identified and punished for this abhorrent and unacceptable behaviour. Enough is enough.”