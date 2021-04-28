Derek Chisora will have accepted defeat if he hears the final bell – David Haye

Derek Chisora has accepted defeat if his heavyweight showdown against Joseph Parker this Saturday reaches the final bell, according to the Briton’s former foe turned manager David Haye.

Chisora is looking to get back to winning ways at the Manchester Arena after being outpointed last October by former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, the 10th loss of his 42-fight professional career.

Haye claimed earlier this week he was told by Usyk’s team before the result was announced that they thought the Ukrainian had been beaten, while Chisora has had several other debatable decisions go against him.

David Haye, right, feels Derek Chisora, left, needs to box better than he ever has to beat Joseph Parker (Steve Paston/PA)

It is the reason why Haye believes Chisora needs to take the judges out of the equation against Parker (28-2, 21KOs), a former world champion who has never been stopped in his 30 contests in the paid ranks.

Haye said: “He (Chisora) isn’t going there to go 12 rounds, what’s the point of that? That means he’s accepted defeat, he can’t do that. He knows he’s not going to win this fight on points.

“If we hear the final bell it’s not going to be in Derek’s favour. I don’t think Derek’s ever won a big fight on points. The style he has, judges don’t seem to like.

“He knows he’s got to knock out Joseph Parker, who’s never been knocked out before. He’s going to need to do something that’s never been done before, he’s up against it and he knows it.

“On paper I get why Derek’s a massive underdog, but Derek’s proven people wrong many, many times before.”

Both of the fighters headlining this weekend’s event have recently turned to new trainers, with the renowned Buddy McGirt overseeing Chisora’s preparations while Parker is now under the tutelage of Tyson Fury coach Andy Lee.

McGirt has worked with a number of former world champions in the past, including the all-action Arturo Gatti for his famous trilogy against Micky Ward and it is the late Italian-Canadian who Haye wants Chisora to emulate.

Haye, a former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion, said: “He’s brought in Buddy McGirt and I’m hoping some of that magic rubs off on him.

“The fact Buddy McGirt worked with Arturo Gatti, I’m hoping he converts Derek into a heavyweight Arturo Gatti and just goes out there and lets his hands go. But he’s going to need to do something very, very, very special.

“He’s going to need to box better than he’s ever boxed – ever – to win this fight. He’s going to need to do something he’s never done before and that’s the cold, hard facts of the situation.

“His best performance was in his last fight against Usyk. He had significant success, he’s going to need to do a lot more this time around: get real rough, tough, down and dirty and take Joseph Parker into some real deep waters.

“Andy Lee won’t be leaving any stones unturned. He won’t want on his first appearance as his coach for Parker not to be in tip-top shape, so I’m expecting a very primed Joseph Parker to establish his jab and try to keep Derek Chisora at bay.”

At 37, Chisora routinely faces questions about how long he has left in boxing but he continually tests himself against tough opposition, and Haye added: “Derek’s the ultimate prizefighter. He’ll fight anybody, anytime.

“He’ll fight King Kong if you pay him enough money, that’s how he’s always been.”