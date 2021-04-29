Tyson Fury confident he can take out Anthony Joshua inside three rounds

Tyson Fury boasted he will quit in his corner if Anthony Joshua is able to survive three rounds of their proposed all-British showdown that would determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said last week an eagerly-anticipated bout between the pair who hold all four major world titles – Fury is the WBC champion while Joshua has the WBA, IBF and WBO crowns – is “as done as it can be”.

Fury is confident he can finish the contest – which is likely to occur in late July or early August – within the first nine minutes and has volunteered to retire on his stool if Joshua hears the bell for the fourth round.

“While I’m on a rant I may as well call out one more person: a big, useless dosser, not a real fighting man, a hype job, bodybuild, cross-fit, big, ugly s***house, that’s Anthony Joshua,” Fury said in a video message on Twitter.

“AJ, if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen you big dosser. You big s***house bum dosser, I’ll smash your face in and there’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong, sucker, prove me wrong, I’m number one.

“If you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner because that’s how confident I’m taking you cold out within the first two or three rounds. Out like a light switch.”

Fury also took aim at mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou, telling the UFC heavyweight champion: “Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to come and find it.

“You want some of this Gypsy King power? I’ll give it to you. Any time, any place, anywhere, seven days a week and twice on a Sunday.”