Relegated Grimsby without the suspended Jay Matete for Port Vale’s visit

Relegated Grimsby are without the suspended Jay Matete for the visit of Port Vale.

The Fleetwood loanee was sent off in the midweek defeat at Exeter, which confirmed the Mariners’ relegation.

James Hanson remains a doubt with a hamstring injury after limping out of the warm-up against Oldham.

Full-backs Sam Habergham and Luke Hendrie are also doubts, with boss Paul Hurst unable to name a full bench recently.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke will hope to have his walking wounded available for the game.

Vale have had a number of knocks and Clarke has been rotating his side recently, with Vale safe from relegation.

Defender David Fitzpatrick has undergone an operation on an unspecified injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Scott Burgess, Cristian Montano and David Amoo are pushing to start after coming off the bench in the win over Bradford.