Accrington concerned about Matt Butcher condition before Charlton clash

Matt Butcher is a fresh injury concern for Accrington ahead of their final home match of the season against Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls Charlton.

The midfielder missed the draw with Portsmouth in midweek through injury and he will continue to be monitored ahead of Saturday’s game.

Jonny Russell was recalled for a rare start in Butcher’s absence and he could keep his place if the 23-year-old remains absent.

Joe Pritchard and Paul Smyth are also options for Stanley boss John Coleman, whose team have drawn their last two matches 3-3.

Charlton will check on the fitness of Diallang Jaiyesimi.

The midfielder missed the draw with Crewe in midweek with a hamstring problem, having limped out of the defeat to Peterborough.

Addicks boss Nigel Adkins is being careful to manage Ryan Inniss’ fitness as the defender nurses a knee issue.

The likes of Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are vying for recalls for Charlton, who are two points outside the play-off places and have a game in hand on most of the teams around them in the table.