Colchester hopeful Javani Brown and Courtney Senior will be fit to face Salford

Colchester hope to have Jevani Brown and Courtney Senior available again for the Sky Bet League Two match against play-off hopefuls Salford.

The attacking pair both missed last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at leaders Cheltenham with unspecified injury problems, but could be in contention again.

Interim boss Hayden Mullins should be able to call on Michael Folivi, the forward having gone off during the second half against Cheltenham following his return to action after a head injury.

Shamal George could continue in goal ahead of fit-again veteran Dean Gerken, with the U’s all but safe, now six points clear of Essex rivals Southend heading into the final two matches.

Salford moved into the top seven following a 1-0 midweek win at Bradford.

Midfielder Richie Towell continues his suspension for a straight red card against Mansfield.

Brandon Thomas-Asante came into the starting XI for the match against Bradford, with Ian Henderson’s injury-time goal securing what could prove to be a vital three points.

Forward Bruno Andrade, James Wilson and midfielder Darron Gibson all continue to work their way back to match fitness.