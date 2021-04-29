Alex Revell has options for Stevenage’s clash with Crawley

Stevenage boss Alex Revell must decide whether to change a winning side for the Sky Bet League Two match against Crawley.

Revell brought defender Luther Wildin and forward Jack Aitchison back into the XI for last weekend’s 1-0 victory at promotion-chasing Cambridge, with Joe Martin and Remeao Hutton dropping to the bench.

Veteran midfielder Romain Vincelot could come into contention as the 35-year-old prepares for his final couple of games before retirement.

Defender Ross Marshall, midfielder Charlie Carter and forward Danny Newton all continue their recovery.

Crawley will be without forward Tom Nichols through suspension.

Nichols was shown a straight red card during the closing stages of the defeat at Newport for striking out at Exiles player Liam Shephard.

Defender Nick Tsaroulla remains a doubt, having not featured for two games.

Mark Wright, Tyler Frost and George Francomb are all back training with the group, while Reece Grego-Cox and Tom Dallison are long-term absentees.