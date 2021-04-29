Andre Ayew unlikely to line up for Swansea against Derby

Swansea are unlikely to risk top scorer Andre Ayew at home to relegation-threatened Derby.

Ayew, who has scored 16 goals in helping Swansea reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs for a second successive season, impressed off the bench at Reading on Sunday after a hamstring niggle.

But Swansea head coach Steve Cooper says Ayew has had a “little setback” and the Ghana striker will probably be given a breather before the final game of the regular season at Watford.

Connor Roberts, Korey Smith and Ryan Bennett are all in contention to return to the starting line-up with some Swansea players nursing knocks after a demanding seven-game schedule in April.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has no fresh injury worries as the former England captain attempts to keep the Rams in the Championship.

Five successive defeats have left Derby four points above the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Defender Andre Wisdom (groin), on-loan Everton midfielder Beni Baningime (hamstring) and striker Lee Gregory (hamstring) are set to miss out again.

Rooney took the squad away to Swansea earlier than usual this week as he wanted the players to spend more time together ahead of such an important game.