Josh Knight available as Wycombe face Bournemouth

Wycombe have Josh Knight available for their clash with Championship high-flyers Bournemouth.

The Leicester loanee has completed a three-match ban following his sending-off against Luton earlier this month.

Gareth Ainsworth will check on Adebayo Akinfenwa, who missed last weekend’s defeat by Cardiff through injury, while Ryan Tafazolli returned from a month out as a substitute in that match and is pushing for more involvement.

Dominic Gape and Nnamdi Ofoborh could again miss out as Wycombe look for the victory that could prolong their stay in the second tier for another week.

Bournemouth’s place in the play-offs is already secure, leaving boss Jonathan Woodgate with a dilemma.

Woodgate wants to ensure the Cherries go into the play-offs in good form but also wants to keep his best players fresh, so he could make changes for the match at Adams Park.

Lloyd Kelly is still likely to miss out with an ankle injury while Shane Long has returned to parent club Southampton to have his groin problem assessed.

Midfielder Lewis Cook (knee) is a long-term absentee.