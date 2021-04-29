Michael Flynn likely to name an unchanged team when Newport host Cheltenham

Newport manager Michael Flynn is likely to name an unchanged team for promoted Cheltenham’s visit to Rodney Parade.

Flynn hailed his players after a 4-0 midweek victory over Scunthorpe edged sixth-placed County closer to the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Teenage forward Lewis Collins is set to get another start after scoring his first senior goal against Scunthorpe.

Striker Ryan Taylor remains a doubt after missing the last three games.

Leaders Cheltenham have no new injury concerns after clinching promotion to League One in midweek.

Top scorer Alfie May replaced George Lloyd in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Carlisle and will hope to start after being benched recently.

Will Boyle (knee) and Chris Clements (hamstring) will miss the final two games of the season.

Robins boss Michael Duff has challenged his players to go and win the title after breaking Cheltenham’s points record in League Two.