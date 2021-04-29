Forest Green slump leaves Jimmy Ball with decisions to make

Interim Forest Green boss Jimmy Ball must decide whether to make changes for their clash with Tranmere.

Rovers have slipped out of the top seven after a run of only one win from their last 10 games, with Tuesday’s defeat by Barrow particularly disappointing.

Winger Nicky Cadden is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury sustained against Exeter last week.

The same could well be true of Elliott Whitehouse, Dan Sweeney and Jamille Matt, who are all working their way back from injury.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill could name the same side for a third successive match.

Rovers still have a chance of getting into the automatic promotion places after back-to-back wins over Bradford and Barrow.

Hill made two changes at half-time against Barrow last weekend, with Otis Khan and David Nugent coming on for Keiron Morris and Danny Lloyd.

It was Nugent who headed in the winner and he will hope to have played his way into the starting line-up.