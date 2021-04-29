Richards has the last laugh as Lingard busts a move – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 29.

Football

Micah Richards had the last laugh.

Another day, another Jose Mourinho throwback.

Gary Lineker would love it if you remembered Kevin Keegan’s rant from 25 years ago. He would love it.

Redecorate it any way you want, but It’s a fact that on this day 25 years ago, Kevin Keegan had his famous Fergie meltdown. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 29, 2021

Raphinha sent compatriot Ronaldinho a Leeds shirt.

Raphinha (Instagram Story)

Virgil Van Dijk’s fitness drive continued.

Moves like JLingz!

Bastian Schweinsteiger hailed his former Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola’s Champions League exploits with Manchester City.

Congratulations to @ManCity – big step for my former coach @PepTeam and his team to the #UCL final in Istanbul. What’s your guess?@ChampionsLeague https://t.co/VUjBWaXLiD — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 29, 2021

Ruben Dias urged City to keep going.

Important win yesterday! We keep the mentality! Step by step 👊🏼🦈⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/w5dipq2paN — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) April 29, 2021

Seamus Coleman surprised a couple of Irish fans with a video call.

Our captain. 💙 Seamus Coleman surprised frontline worker Geraldine – who is also part of the @irishtoffees78 – to thank her for her tireless work throughout the pandemic…👏#MakeItHappen 🔵 @Davanti_Tyres pic.twitter.com/UM5tD68HSn — Everton (@Everton) April 29, 2021

Barcelona turned the clock back.

Robbie Savage got his hands dirty.

Our new bosses may be very good at most things – but sadly, window cleaning isn’t one of them. Leave it to the professionals next time lads 🤦‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/nmMAuIhtWC — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) April 29, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury threw another online punch at Anthony Joshua.

Derek Chisora continued to build up his fight with Joseph Parker.

His trainer David Haye believes the hype.

Cricket

James Anderson worked hard to return to full fitness.

Mark Wood was bowling quick.

James Faulkner celebrated his birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar backed an initiative to tackle India’s coronavirus crisis.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was busting a move.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen backed the weekend’s social media blackout.

Golf

Justin Rose wished the competitors well at his Rose Ladies event at West Lancashire Golf Club.

MMA

Conor McGregor caught up with his fans.