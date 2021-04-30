Millwall boss Gary Rowett dealing with lengthy injury list

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is still dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of Bristol City’s Sky Bet Championship visit on Saturday.

Matt Smith, Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard, Ben Thompson, Murray Wallace and Shane Ferguson all sat out the defeat at Watford last weekend – the Lions’ third loss in four games – and look set to be missing again.

Teenagers Tyler Burey and Hayden Muller both came off the bench at Vicarage Road and are likely to be involved.

Mahlon Romeo could feature in the centre of defence again after playing there for the first time in his Millwall career at Watford.

Bristol City will check on Famara Diedhiou after the forward, who is out of contract in the summer, missed Sunday’s loss to Luton with a swollen knee.

Manager Nigel Pearson committed his future to the club in midweek when he agreed a new three-year deal, but he remains without several players for this trip to the capital.

Hamstring injuries have affected City all term and Liam Walsh, Callum O’Dowda, Chris Martin and Sam Bell are absent with that problem.

Taylor Moore (ankle), Joe Williams (thigh), Jamie Paterson (groin), Jay Dasilva (shin), Hakeeb Adelakun (back) and Andreas Weimann (knee) are also missing.