Xavi Quintilla set to continue at left-back as Norwich bid to secure the title

Norwich report no fresh selection concerns as they bid to secure the Sky Bet Championship title with victory over Reading at Carrow Road.

Xavi Quintilla, who scored his first goal for the club in last weekend’s win at QPR, should fill in again at left-back, with Dimitris Giannoulis serving out a three-game suspension.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is recovering from a hamstring issue, but is unlikely to be rushed back ahead of the final game of the promotion campaign against Barnsley.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring), defenders Ben Gibson (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Reading cannot now make the play-offs, but boss Veljko Paunovic is expecting a strong finish to the campaign.

Paunovic hinted he could hand an opportunity to some young talent in the final two matches, so the likes of defender Tomas Esteves, midfielder Michael Olise and Alfa Semedo, on loan from Benfica, could all be involved.

Midfielder John Swift came off during the second half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Swansea, as he manages a recurring hamstring issue.

Defender Michael Morrison (hamstring), Tom McIntyre (knee) and midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee) continue their recovery.