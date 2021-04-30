Hibernian wing-back Chris Cadden to sit out St Johnstone game with a back injury

Hibernian wing-back Chris Cadden is out for the rest of the season with a hairline fracture of the lower back.

Attacker Jamie Murphy has returned from a hamstring problem but Saturday’s Premiership game against St Johnstone at Easter Road comes too soon although he could be available for next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United.

Sean Mackie (thigh) remains out long term.

St Johnstone have suffered a blow ahead of the trip to Easter Road, with Callum Davidson revealing Scott Tanser is likely to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle knock suffered in Sunday’s Scottish Cup thriller against Rangers.

But midfielder Murray Davidson is ready to return after two months out with a calf injury.

On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is also available for the Perth side after sitting out last week’s double-header against his parent club.