Rashford declines facing Archer and Jose’s throwback – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 30 before the boycott.

Boycott

Many of the sporting world were sending their final messages before a weekend boycott of social media.

Social media blackout this weekend guys. Time to make a change. pic.twitter.com/OCRs5xLUos — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 30, 2021

I will be joining the social media boycott this weekend . The abuse directed at so many on these platforms must stop now! 🛑 pic.twitter.com/G836d33H59 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 30, 2021

The message is simple, social media companies must do more to stop online abuse. We're asking social media companies to commit to ending online abuse by making these changes to their platforms#NoRoomForRacism | #StopOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/3lMOkpf6Ox — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2021

Football

Marcus Rashford’s new cooking venture had some early feedback.

Love this ♥️ https://t.co/4vygSyY7uc — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 30, 2021

But you won’t be seeing him face Jofra Archer in the nets.

Erm… Not sure I have the right insurance 😳 https://t.co/OoeCgQYUc4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 30, 2021

Jose Mourinho’s first Premier League title was “easy”, apparently.

Jamie Carragher highlighted his brother’s impressive fundraising efforts.

Man Utd celebrated a big win.

Hope you didn’t stop watching at half-time 😂 pic.twitter.com/WssNZcDgY5 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 29, 2021

Ian Wright showed off his style.

Boxing

Derek Chisora did some last-minute hype.

I am chucking hell at @joeboxerparker on Saturday night. At 1pm on the scales he will know WAR is here #warchisora #ChisoraParker — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) April 30, 2021

And Michael Buffer was ready to rumble.

Tony Bellew gave some workout encouragement.

Stuck in isolation? Only live in a small room? NO EXCUSES! 30 on 20 off! 6x6x6! Just get it done you’ll feel better after it believe me… #HIIT pic.twitter.com/VJgutYDHmW — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) April 30, 2021

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow went for the drop goal!

Tennis

Naomi Osaka was back on clay.

NFL

NFL draft day isn’t universally loved.

Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

Poor Tom.

Never forget Tom Brady's Draft Report: ▻ Poor build/Skinny▻ Lacks physical stature/strength▻ Lacks mobility/ability to avoid the rush▻ Lacks strong arm▻ Can’t drive the ball downfield▻ Doesn’t throw tight spiral▻ System-type player▻ Easily knocked down @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/qLTLLwOrDz — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 27, 2021

He was a bit disappointed to see Kevin Hart, too.