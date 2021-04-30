Ashley Barnes could make Burnley return against West Ham

Ashley Barnes could feature for Burnley against West Ham on Monday night as the striker nears a return from a thigh problem which has sidelined him since mid-February.

Barnes was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 4-0 win at Wolves, alongside Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who should also be fit.

However, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady remain sidelined.

Michail Antonio has not been ruled out by West Ham manager David Moyes as he battles back from his latest hamstring injury.

Declan Rice is also on the mend after a knee injury and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are not far away either.

Craig Dawson returns from suspension and fellow defender Fabian Balbuena is available after his red card against Chelsea was rescinded.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Bardsley, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Stephens, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez, Barnes.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen, Martin, Fredericks, Masuaku, Balbuena, Dawson, Alves, Coventry, Lanzini, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Trott.