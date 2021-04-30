Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist out for the season ahead of Ross County clash

By Press Association
April 30 2021, 5.51pm
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist (PA)
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist (PA)

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

Boss Micky Mellon has no other new injuries for the visit of Ross County on Saturday.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

Ross County are hopeful defender Carl Tremarco will return after a calf problem.

Another full-back, Connor Randall, has returned to training following a back injury and played in a practice match on Tuesday.

Defenders Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remain out.