Tony Watt fit for Motherwell clash with Kilmarnock

Tony Watt is fit for Motherwell’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock following his unexpected return from a heel problem against Hibernian.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is back in training after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to feature before the end of the season.

Jordan Roberts (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness) and Eddie Nolan (calf), plus Harry Smith, Sherwin Seedorf, Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly (all knee), are definitely out for the season.

Kilmarnock will be missing strikers Kyle Lafferty (foot) and Nicke Kabamba (hamstring).

The latter’s season is over but Lafferty will be back for Killie’s subsequent game against St Mirren.

Tommy Wright otherwise has a full squad for the Fir Park clash.