Manchester City eyeing return to WSL summit as United chase Champions League

Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor is looking to reclaim the Women’s Super League top spot even if it proves short-lived.

Taylor’s side host Birmingham on Sunday and a win would put them above current leaders Chelsea, who are not playing in the league this weekend because of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

City hosted Chelsea on April 21 and despite dominating possession and having the majority of chances, they could only manage a 2-2 draw which left the west London club two points clear.

“We’ve still got an objective to win our final two games, or final three games if you include the FA Cup, so nothing’s changed from that respect,” Taylor said ahead of the Birmingham clash.

“A point is a point, we were playing catch-up like Chelsea were earlier in the season, the table was lopsided a little bit in terms of games played so come end of the season, when the final game is played, everything evens itself out and you know where we’re at.

“It would be nice to be sat on top of the league at the weekend and that’s what we’re looking to achieve.”

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney insisted her side have to be disciplined against Bristol City as they continue their fight to secure the third and final Champions League spot.

United go into the weekend three points behind third-placed Arsenal and will take on basement club Bristol City, who need a win to pull clear of the relegation zone.

“We have to be aware of what they are playing for and we have to keep our standards very high,” Stoney said.

“We have to make sure we execute our game plan, that we’re very disciplined in what we do, and we have to defend very well because we have been caught against these on a couple of occasions and we don’t want that to happen at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Arsenal travel to fifth-placed Everton hoping to maintain their lead over Stoney’s side while Reading host Brighton.

Second-bottom Aston Villa host a West Ham side just one point and one league position above them, with either knowing a win would put space between themselves and the relegation zone.