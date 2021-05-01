Charlie Brown snatches late point for MK Dons

Substitute Charlie Brown rescued a point for MK Dons in a 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

The Dons’ faint play-off hopes were finally extinguished, however, as their three-match winning run came to an end.

Russell Martin’s side were saved by the woodwork in the eighth minute. Wes Burns rose to meet Danny Andrew’s corner and sent a header against a post.

At the other end, Will Grigg pounced on a loose ball before drilling narrowly wide.

Winger Matthew Sorinola then got the better of Janoi Donacien before seeing a powerful strike well saved by Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Seconds before the interval Andrew saw a curling free-kick well gathered by Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Fleetwood opened the scoring just after the hour mark. Barrie McKay touched the ball through to Ged Garner and he curled home from 15 yards, in off the far post.

Sam Finley almost doubled the hosts’ lead shortly afterwards when his rising drive only just cleared the crossbar.

But Brown levelled in the 83rd minute when he mopped up a rebound after Cairns had parried Sorinola’s initial shot.