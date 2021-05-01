Callum Ainley gets the only goal as Crewe take three points at Bristol Rovers

Callum Ainley’s first-half strike was the difference between the sides as bottom club Bristol Rovers were beaten 1-0 by Crewe in League One at the Memorial Stadium.

Neither side had anything material to play for with the Gas already relegated and Crewe secure in mid-table. The game played out true to form with the visitors getting the better of a forgettable dead rubber.

Both sides created early openings, but it was David Artell’s men who took the lead. The electric Owen Dale was too quick and strong for Jack Baldwin down the right and he put the chance on a plate for Ainley to slam into an unguarded net from eight yards.

Josh Hare had Rovers’ best chance but headed over from six yards before he and Luke Leahy stung the palms of Will Jaaskelainen from range.

Crewe blazed several chances to kill the game over the target, but substitute Ben Liddle went close to levelling for Rovers with a volley that crept over the bar in stoppage time.