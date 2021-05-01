Notts County’s play-off hopes suffer another setback in draw at Altrincham

Notts County’s play-off hopes suffered another setback as they were held to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw at Altrincham.

The Robins started brightly and took the lead after 24 minutes through Alistair Smith following a swift counter-attack.

Dan Mooney broke down the right and squared the ball for Smith, who struck home into the bottom corner from 24 yards with his left foot.

County managed to hold on and eventually dragged themselves level in first-half added time with a superb curling free-kick from Ruben Rodrigues.

Altrincham, who had lost their previous four games, continued to press for a winner in the second half but failed to find it as Notts County extended their winless run to six matches.