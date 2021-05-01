Joe Quigley on target again as Yeovil win at Wealdstone

Joe Quigley made it four goals from the last two games as Yeovil recorded a 2-0 National League victory over struggling Wealdstone.

The visitors began the brighter and Billy Sass-Davies came close before he headed Carl Dickinson’s free-kick wide in the opening exchanges.

It did not take long for the Glovers to break the deadlock though as Tom Knowles opened the scoring after 14 minutes with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Quigley followed up his hat-trick against Solihull last time out with Yeovil’s second midway through the first half as he slotted the ball home after Michael Kelly’s shot was blocked.

Sass-Davies and Charlie Lee forced Wealdstone goalkeeper Jake Askew into two fine saves just after the break as the away side continued to press before they clinched maximum points for the fourth time from the last five games.