Morecambe keep alive automatic promotion hopes with win at Walsall

Morecambe won 2-0 at Walsall to keep alive their chances of a first promotion to the third tier heading into League Two’s final day.

Cole Stockton’s 12th league goal of the season and a close-range header from Yann Songo’o not only sealed a play-off spot but also kept the Shrimps in the mix for a top-three place.

Walsall controlled the first half but Josh Gordon fired their best chance wide from 12 yards after a marauding run from right-back Hayden White.

Stockton showed them the clinical edge they were missing in first-half stoppage time, robbing dithering defender Dan Scarr before opening up his body to curl past keeper Jack Rose.

Toumani Diagouraga steered a golden chance for a second wide but Songo’o sealed the points after 77 minutes, nodding in after Rose had parried Sam Lavelle’s powerful header.

Morecambe can go up automatically if they win at home to Bradford on the final day and either Cambridge lose or Bolton fail to win.

A draw could be enough for the Shrimps if Bolton lose.