Dan Agyei’s late winner gives Oxford play-off hope

Dan Agyei struck a late winner as Oxford beat Shrewsbury 3-2 to take the League One play-off race to the final day of the season.

Agyei’s goal in the 85th minute left Karl Robinson’s side one point outside the top six with one game remaining, condemning Shrews boss Steve Cotterill to defeat on his return to stadium for the first time in four months due to ill health.

It took just three minutes for the visitors to go ahead as a mistake from Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington allowed Matty Taylor to cross for Elliot Lee, who tapped home into an empty net.

Pennington made amends in the 16th minute though, connecting with a Harry Chapman corner to draw his side level.

And 10 minutes later the Shrews had turned the game around as Josh Vela fired his side in front.

James Henry levelled 25 minutes from time, before Agyei came off the bench to put Oxford back in front in the final five minutes.

It was not over there though, as Jack Stevens produced two brilliant saves late on to deny Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Shaun Whalley.