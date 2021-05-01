Sunderland clinch play-off place as Lynden Gooch inspires win over Plymouth

Sunderland secured their League One play-off place with a 3-1 win at Plymouth.

Lynden Gooch – a thorn in Plymouth’s side throughout – set up both of Sunderland’s late goals against an Argyle side reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute.

Gooch won an 84th-minute penalty, converted by Chris Maguire, following a foul by Ryan Law.

Then the American’s stoppage-time shot was saved by substitute keeper Luke McCormick but Denver Hume followed in to add gloss to the result.

Lee Johnson’s side had taken a 21st-minute lead when striker Ross Stewart raced away from the halfway line to collect Gooch’s incisive pass and coolly slot home into the far corner past Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper.

Gooch was unlucky not to double Sunderland’s first-half tally as his stoppage time 20 yarder spun off the outside of the post.

Home skipper Joe Edwards levelled with a far post header to greet Conor Grant’s cross in the 63rd minute but Argyle were reduced to 10 a minute later when central defender Jerome Opoku received a second caution.

Sunderland hit the woodwork three times in all as Maguire’s free-kick and Stewart’s header both came off the bar in the second half before their two late goals sealed victory.