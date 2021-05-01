Jack Powell’s stoppage-time equaliser earns Crawley a point in six-goal thriller

Jack Powell struck spectacularly in added time to salvage a dramatic 3-3 draw for Crawley at Stevenage in an entertaining contest between two sides with little to play for in League Two.

Luke Norris’ first-half penalty was cancelled out by George Francomb but the Stevenage forward netted again after the break, only for Terence Vancooten’s own goal to draw Crawley level.

A late flurry saw Arthur Read seemingly win it for the hosts but Powell’s superb goal rescued a point.

Stevenage started well with Elliot Osborne and Elliott List seeing efforts blocked before the breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Norris fired home from the spot after List was fouled inside the box.

Three minutes later Crawley levelled when captain Francomb forced the ball in following a corner but midway through the second half Norris seized on Joe McNerney’s slip to lift home.

Crawley responded with Ashley Nadesan’s effort deflected in off Vancooten, but substitute Read produced a fine finish to give Boro the lead for a third time.

However, the visitors were rescued once more thanks to Powell’s stunning last-gasp equaliser as he cut inside and hammered home from 20 yards.