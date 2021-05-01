James Norwood double gives Ipswich long-awaited win

James Norwood’s brace saw Ipswich claim their first win in seven League One matches with a routine 2-1 victory at already-relegated Swindon.

Ipswich, who had failed to score in their previous six games, went 1-0 up in the 43rd minute when Norwood slotted his penalty low into the right-hand corner after Teddy Bishop was fouled in the box by Jonathan Grounds.

The Tractor Boys had a two-goal lead in the 58th minute as Norwood seized on a poor pass by Scott Twine before slotting in.

Brett Pitman got Swindon back into the game with a low shot that squirmed under the Ipswich goalkeeper in the 71st minute but the visitors quickly had a chance to restore their two-goal advantage.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott was brought down in the box by Taylor Curran and Norwood stepped up again for his chance of a hat-trick, but he hit his second spot-kick of the afternoon wide of the right post.

Parrott could have made it 3-1 himself late on but he was well denied by onrushing keeper Lee Camp.