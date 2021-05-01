Paddy Madden secures Stockport victory over Halifax

Stockport boosted their promotion hopes with a 1-0 win over possible play-off rivals Halifax at the Shay.

Paddy Madden scored the only goal of the game a minute before half-time.

Tom Walker had an early effort blocked for the hosts and then headed wide from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross.

At the other end Nathan Clarke headed over from Martin Woods’ corner before Madden produced the game’s decisive moment when he picked up a loose ball and fired past Sam Johnson.

John Rooney blazed over in the second half as the visitors looked for a second, while Ben Hinchliffe made a smart save to deny Jamie Allen an equaliser.

The result leaves Stockport five points adrift of leaders Torquay, with Halifax nine points further back and with work to do to secure their place in the end-of-season shake-up.