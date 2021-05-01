Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink happy to see substitute Ryan Broom on target again

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was happy to see substitute Ryan Broom grab a late equaliser as Albion finished their home League One campaign with a 1-1 draw against Gillingham.

Albion had trailed to Jordan Graham’s 38th-minute goal when the winger capitalised on hesitant defending to nip in and put the Gills ahead in an even contest but Hasselbaink was happy to see his side take something from the final home game.

“Twice he has come on and twice he has done the business in a short space of time and I am very happy with that. He has done well,” said the Brewers boss after the Peterborough loanee repeated his feat from a fortnight before of scoring at the death to salvage a point.

“I am pleased that we have got something from the last home game of the season and we can go into the last game a bit happier,” he continued.

“We knew it would be a totally different game to Tuesday. They play a certain way and they are very good at what they do and it is very difficult to play against.

“They are very direct and in your face and they try to get in behind you every time. There was not a lot in the game and we had to compete with them, win the second balls and play from there. At times we did OK but at times we didn’t do well enough particularly in the first half.

“It looked a horrible game out there but you have to try and win those sorts of games as well and the reward is the same as the sort of game as we had on Tuesday.”

Gills boss Steve Evans was unhappy with referee Ben Toner for giving the corner that led to Albion’s equaliser in a game he felt his side should have won comfortably.

“I felt for the boys today,” Evans said.

“It wasn’t even a corner, it was a free-kick for a foul on Jack Tucker. I thought overall the performance was good, particularly in the first half.

“We started well and could have been two or three ahead by the time we get the goal and we were comfortable in the second half, we just freshened the front two up to give us a bit of energy.

“They have got a break from a referee giving a poor decision. We have to defend the corner of course. It’s Stuart’s man and he blocks him and it ricochets back to him and it’s a good finish but we have to deal with that.

“It’s another where we should have had the three points from a win and we haven’t done it today.

“We’ll prepare for Plymouth now and then get this dreadful season, because of Covid, done and finished with.”