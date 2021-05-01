Grant McCann ‘could not be more proud’ of title-winning Tigers

Head coach Grant McCann saluted a collective team effort after Hull were crowned champions with a 3-1 win against Wigan, who remain in Sky Bet League One next season.

Both sides celebrated at the final whistle as results elsewhere ensured the visitors avoided relegation – whereas City were winning a first league title for 55 years.

McCann said: “I’m very, very proud. I couldn’t be more proud of anyone connected with this football club – particularly the fans.

“From the owners and the staff to the players, they’ve been absolutely magnificent.

“It’s been a huge achievement and I’m absolutely delighted

“It’s never about me. This season has been a real collective.

“The hard work that has gone in from everyone, it’s just been incredible and intense.

“What happened last year (relegation from the Championship), I take full responsibility.

“To turn around the sinking ship to one that floats on top of the ocean, it’s been a real team effort from everyone.”

Hull had to work hard for three points against a determined Wigan side who cancelled out Keane Lewis-Potter’s smart header through Joe Dodoo after 19 minutes.

George Honeyman put Hull back in front after 22 minutes when he battered home Mallik Wilks’ cute backheel from the right of the penalty box.

A home win rarely looked in doubt from there on in – with McCann’s men adding a third through Josh Magennis’ deft header after 66 minutes.

McCann said: “We’ve had to take bumps in the road on the way and take the hits.

“But this group have shown a real determination and character to respond every time.

“Everyone involved needs to enjoy this because it doesn’t come around very often.”

McCann and his players celebrated at full-time with Hull fans, who turned out in their numbers outside the ground.

The Tigers’ head coach said: “It was amazing to see the fans. Just to see them celebrating with the players was just magnificent.

“They’ve got a group of players that will give everything for this football club.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was bursting with pride as Wigan’s survival was confirmed.

He told Latics TV: “First and foremost, I’ve got to mention collectively all the players and staff. They deserve all the credit.

“I’m just fortunate to lead something and a situation, and I’ve tried my best to represent everyone as well as I could in challenging times.

“We’ve reached our goal that we set.

“The lads care. We’ve put a group of lads together in there who care, and I’m so pleased for them.

“This achievement, and I’ve been fortunate to win many things in football, but this is up there with the best of them.

“You’ve got to make people proud. No matter what trying time it is, once you enter that field of play, you’ve got to give everything.

“As Wigan fans and people, you’ve got to believe. We always believe.”