Tommy Wright felt there were positives to take from Swindon’s defeat to Ipswich

Swindon caretaker manager Tommy Wright took some solace from his relegated side’s 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich.

James Norwood’s brace secured the three points for an Ipswich side that had gone six games without a goal.

Wright said: “I’ll take out that we kept going. They were the better team but I wanted a response, some fight, and we got that today.

“The first goal is a poor tackle, I don’t know what he’s doing. It’s never-ending, the goals we’re giving away.

“I’m disappointed we got beat but after Saturday we wanted a response and there was a bit of a response.”

Wright did acknowledge that it was another game in which Swindon conceded sloppy, preventable goals.

He added: “We could sit down for three hours and go through every game and it’s a similar story, we’ve never been able to stay in games.

“The goals we’ve given away this season have been horrific really.

“The players we’ve got playing at the back have got experience, we’re looking at the experienced players to make better decisions.”

Norwood gave Ipswich the lead with a 43rd-minute penalty after Teddy Bishop was fouled in the box and the striker doubled his tally in the 58th minute with a nice finish after he seized on a poor pass by Scott Twine.

Brett Pitman got Swindon back into the game with a shot that squirmed under the Ipswich goalkeeper in the 71st minute but the visitors could have made it 3-1 if Norwood had not struck a second penalty wide of the right post.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook admitted that it has been an underwhelming season for his side, but said he wants to finish the campaign strongly.

He said: “It will be a difficult couple of games finishing off. To come away and win is important. You get criticisms levelled at you, the staff, the players and it hurts.

“It hasn’t been good enough at this football club and I am including myself in that. Going forward it will change, whether that means we are doing great remains to be seen but it will certainly change.

“Today we opened Swindon up, that was great to see. The confidence should have been going on to win the game more comfortably.”