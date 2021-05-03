Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The list of potential suitors for Sergio Aguero continues to grow, with Everton the latest club to express an interest in the Argentina striker, the Star reports. Chelsea, Leeds, Tottenham, Barcelona and Inter Milan are also said to want to sign the Manchester City player when his contract at the Etihad expires this summer.

Manchester United have said Donny Van De Beek is not for sale in the summer and will reject all bids made for the midfielder, writes The Sun.

However, the Red Devils will look to offload Paul Pogba if the 28-year-old does not sign a new deal at Old Trafford, The Sun says.

Tottenham are interested in signing teenage star Rodrigo Varanda from Corinthians, reports The Sun. The 18-year-old attacker has scored one goal in his seven starts this term.

Naby Keita looks as if he will stay at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp believing the midfielder can be part of the long-term future at Anfield, says the Mail.

Social media round-up

Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: “I’m really proud to be an Inter player. I’ve a special feeling with this club, that’s why I decided to celebrate around the city today with our fans”. He’s not planning to leave the club in the summer. 🇧🇪🔵 #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2021

Lionel Messi is more likely to stay at Barcelona than move to Paris. 👉 https://t.co/VYeuwmfdRt pic.twitter.com/hrwPZ3MbZ9 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 1, 2021

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: AC Milan and West Ham are both keen on the England and Chelsea striker, who has appeared 22 times for the Blues this season, writes the Standard.

Neymar: Paris St Germain are not convinced the Brazilian will sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, says Marca.