Luton still missing several players for visit of relegation-battling Rotherham

Luton will be without several players again as they attempt to keep alive their hopes of a top-10 finish in the Sky Bet Championship when they host relegation-threatened Rotherham on Tuesday.

The Hatters are currently 12th in the table, but victory in midweek would see Nathan Jones’ side move level on points with Middlesbrough, who occupy 10th position.

Boss Jones has promised to go full strength but remains without Tom Lockyer (ankle), Eunan O’Kane (broken leg), Tom Ince (ankle) and Danny Hylton (knee).

Luke Berry has missed the last three games with an unspecified injury and will be assessed ahead of the clash at Kenilworth Road.

Rotherham will be boosted by the return of Matt Crooks after he served the last game of his three-match ban in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn.

Seven-goal midfielder Crooks could be immediately recalled to the starting XI by manager Paul Warne, who admitted some of his players looked jaded last weekend.

Angus MacDonald was withdrawn with a calf injury and is expected to miss out at Luton and Ben Wiles also suffered a shoulder issue against Blackburn.

Viktor Johansson has recovered from a facial injury and is available, but Warne could stick with Jamal Blackman in goal while defender Clark Robertson is still working his way back from an Achilles problem.