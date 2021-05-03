Wigan prop Tony Clubb charged with using racist language

Wigan prop Tony Clubb has been charged with using racist language by the Rugby Football League.

The charge comes in the wake of Hull second rower Andre Savelio alleging Clubb called him a “stupid Polynesian c***” during the Super League meeting between the sides last Thursday.

Clubb, 33, was suspended by Wigan on Friday as they launched a joint investigation with Hull, and on Monday the RFL announced he had been “charged with the Grade F offence of unacceptable language/abuse based on national or ethnic origin, following an incident in the 15th minute of the match”.

Clubb must now attend an independent tribunal on Tuesday to answer the charge.

Savelio spoke out in the wake of the allegations, saying he would not “sit quietly” and said he had intended to deal with the issue himself during the game but, after Clubb was taken off the field and did not return, he reported it to referee James Child.

“I’m just hopeful a camera or microphone clocked it and it’s dealt with,” he said. “I’ve seen these things happen enough to know most of the time there’s never enough proof on these – but I swear it on my mum’s…”

Addressing the incident on Friday, Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “There is no room for racism in sport in any form and we take the accusations made by Hull’s Andre Savelio very seriously.

“Our immediate intention is to work closely with Hull and the governing body to gather all the facts and support the investigation process that is in place.

“In the short term, Tony Clubb will be suspended from all club activities.

“Tony’s evidence will be taken into consideration by all parties moving forward and his welfare will remain a responsibility of Wigan Warriors throughout the investigation.”

In further fall-out from the game, Hull pair Jake Connor (high tackle) and Brad Fash (dangerous contact) have been given one-match bans but can contest the decisions on Tuesday, with the same applying to Catalans’ Jordan Dezaria (dangerous throw).