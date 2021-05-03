Kabongo Tshimanga hits hat-trick as Boreham Wood thump King’s Lynn

Kabongo Tshimanga enhanced his growing reputation with a hat-trick in Boreham Wood’s 5-1 win against struggling King’s Lynn.

The 23-year-old forward, whose 19 National League goals during the 2019/20 campaign helped fire The Wood to the play-offs, surpassed last season’s total with his treble on Monday.

All of his goals came in the second half, completing his hat-trick in the 73rd minute. Gus Mafuta and Kane Smith were also on the score sheet for the hosts.

Michael Gash had actually put King’s Lynn in front after four minutes, but the visitors could only hold their advantage for two minutes before Mafuta equalised.

The defeat extended Town’s winless run to eight games.