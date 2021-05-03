Wrexham battle back from 2-0 down to earn valuable point at Maidenhead

A late Dior Angus goal ensured Wrexham fought back from two down to claim a 2-2 draw away to Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Sam Barratt’s wonder strike and a James Comley effort had put the hosts in the driving seat before the play-off chasing visitors turned the contest around in the second period to ensure the points were shared.

The deadlock was broken after quarter of an hour at York Road in spectacular fashion when Barratt tried his luck from close to the halfway line and managed to lob Rob Lainton.

It was 2-0 with 32 minutes played when a sliced clearance was pounced upon by Comley, who poked in from close range.

Jordan Davies helped Wrexham make the perfect start to the second half with a header in the 55th minute to reduce the deficit and they found a leveller late on in Berkshire.

Substitute Angus was picked out in the penalty area and drilled home to earn the Welsh outfit a point which leaves them sixth in the table and extends their unbeaten run to five games.