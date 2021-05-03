Jude Arthurs effort enough as Bromley beat Hartlepool to move into play-offs

Bromley continued their fine form under new boss Andy Woodman to beat Hartlepool by a 1-0 score and move into the Vanarama National League play-off places on Monday.

Jude Arthurs scored the only goal of the game in south London to dent the away side’s hopes of securing the title and Pools’ frustration was compounded when they finished the clash with 10 men.

Bromley enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and thought they had taken the lead through Michael Cheek but he was deemed offside.

The opener did arrive before half-time and it deservedly went to the hosts, with an effort from Arthurs able to beat Henrich Ravas.

Pools improved after the break and Mark Cousin was forced into a string of saves, including a fine double stop to deny Luke Armstrong, to earn Bromley a fifth win in eight games under their new manager to move up to seventh.

Gary Liddle was shown a red card late on for Hartlepool, who have dropped to fourth and trail leaders Torquay by six points.