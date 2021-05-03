Torquay stretch lead at summit with victory at Chesterfield

Torquay extended their lead at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win at Chesterfield.

Goals in each half from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Billy Waters saw Gary Johnson’s side open up a four-point cushion at the top of the table, ahead of Sutton who have two games in hand.

A fourth defeat in six games for the Spireites hurt their promotion ambitions, but they remain just two points outside the play-off places.

A superb pass from Jake Andrews gave Lemonheigh-Evans the chance to put Torquay ahead after 11 minutes and he made no mistake, coolly slotting the ball past Grant Smith from eight yards out.

Home goalkeeper Lucas Covolan had to make a fine save to prevent Gary Warren scoring an own goal as Chesterfield pushed for an equaliser before half-time. George Carline then saw an effort cleared off the line as the Gulls survived again.

Dean Moxey cleared another effort off the line just after the hour mark as the Spireites went close once more.

Torquay had ridden their luck but scored a second goal with 14 minutes left when Waters struck from the edge of the penalty area to wrap up an eighth win in nine matches.