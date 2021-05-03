Paul McCallum at the double as Daggers beat Woking to keep play-off hopes alive

Dagenham kept their National League play-off hopes alive as they racked up a fifth straight victory with a comfortable win over lowly Woking.

The Daggers have been in fine form of late and eased to a 3-1 success, Paul McCallum scoring twice and Angelo Balanta securing the win after Sam Ashford had halved the deficit for the visitors.

McCallum opened the scoring early on as he headed home a Will Wright cross with just eight minutes on the clock.

The striker doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Mauro Vilhete was tripped just before the half-hour mark.

Woking have been in a poor run of form but gave themselves hope when Ashford finished well.

But the points were secured for the hosts as Wright claimed a second assist of the contest, flighting in a free-kick which Balanta nodded in.