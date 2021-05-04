Ross Stewart handed two-year deal at Hearts with Shay Logan moving on

Hearts have handed goalkeeper Ross Stewart a two-year contract but there will be no deal for Shay Logan.

Stewart has spent the campaign on loan at Tynecastle from Livingston and will sign permanently when his Lions deal expires next month.

The 26-year-old has made four appearances as understudy to Craig Gordon.

Manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to get Ross on board permanently. He’s made a big impact in the dressing room since he came in and I know he’s a popular figure.

“Most importantly he’s a good goalkeeper who has improved every week thanks to working with Paul Gallacher and Craig Gordon.”

Logan played the final five games of Hearts’ Championship campaign but will not be making his loan move permanent.

The 33-year-old’s Aberdeen contract is set to expire but the right-back will have to look elsewhere for a new club.

Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Shay has been great and I’m sure he will get a team out there somewhere. I think he can still play in the Premiership no problem at all.

“We just felt that we already have Michael Smith in that position. He has been playing in the middle but we are going to recruit in the centre-back area, so Michael will push back out to his favoured position on the right.”