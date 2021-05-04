Stranraer secure final League Two play-off spot with win over Edinburgh City

Stranraer secured the final Scottish League Two play-off spot at the expense of Stirling Albion with a 2-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Stephen Farrell’s team knew a victory would assure them a place in the top four and first-half goals from Andy Stirling and Thomas Orr got the job done despite Scott Robertson putting through his own net.

Edinburgh were still able to finish as runners-up to champions Queen’s Park, who signed off from the fourth tier with a 3-2 defeat at Elgin City.

Kane Hester struck a hat-trick in an entertaining second half to ensure Elgin claimed third following the five-goal thriller while Stirling, who concluded their season with a 2-2 draw against Stranraer on Saturday, dropped to fifth.

William Baynham and Luca Connell netted for Queen’s Park, but they suffered only a second loss of the campaign.

The two other fixtures on the final night of the regular season were dead-rubbers and Cowdenbeath won 2-0 against Albion Rovers.

Kyle Miller broke the deadlock in the 13th minute and Iain Russell wrapped up the points with a stoppage-time penalty before Rovers finished with 10 men after James McGowan was sent off.

Brechin City prepared for their relegation play-off with a narrow defeat at home to Stenhousemuir after Mark McGuigan struck late on.