Airdrieonians secure second place in League One with victory over Falkirk

Airdrieonians secured a second-place finish in Scottish League One after late goals from Craig Thomson and Kyle Turner earned them a 2-0 win over Falkirk.

The victory saw them leapfrog Cove Rangers into the runners-up spot while Falkirk, who had started the day in fourth place, drop to fifth after a late goal helped Montrose beat champions Partick Thistle 3-2 to clinch fourth.

Montrose forward Martin Rennie opened the scoring in the 19th minute but Thistle restored parity six minutes later through Ross MacIver.

The hosts went into the break with the advantage as Russell McLean netted in the 36th minute.

The visitors levelled in the 62nd minute as Joe Cardle turned home after great work from James Lyon but Montrose secured the points late on as Cammy Ballantyne made it 3-2 three minutes before the end.

At the other end of the table, a late Jaime Wilson header saw Dumbarton come from behind to beat Peterhead 3-2 and hand themselves a survival lifeline.

Dumbarton are now up to eighth, two points above Clyde, who complete their season against East Fife on Thursday.

Wilson had put the home side in front in the first half but goals from Steven Boyd and substitute Derek Lyle had Peterhead in command before late efforts from Morgyn Neill and Wilson gave Dumbarton three points.

There was another late winner as East Fife beat basement club Forfar 3-2.

Scott Fenwick’s 11th-minute opener was cancelled out by a fine strike by East Fife’s Ross Davidson three minutes later as the sides traded early blows.

Already-relegated Forfar regained the lead through Daniel Scally three minutes after the break but they were not ahead for long as Stewart Murdoch levelled things up two minutes later.

And it was East Fife who snatched the points late on as Sean Brown got his first goal for the club in the 90th minute.